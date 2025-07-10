Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Up 16.4%

Shares of BATS XSHQ opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $331.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

