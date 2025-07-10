Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $359,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,047,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,935,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Clorox by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 100,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $126.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average is $143.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

