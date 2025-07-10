Code Waechter LLC Buys Shares of 441 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $573.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $575.67. The stock has a market cap of $692.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

