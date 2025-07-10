Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

