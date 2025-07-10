Code Waechter LLC Sells 24,119 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Code Waechter LLC decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,119 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

