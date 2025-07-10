Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $900,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1%

Home Depot stock opened at $371.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.72 and its 200-day moving average is $375.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

