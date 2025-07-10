Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases 48 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $573.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $546.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $575.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

