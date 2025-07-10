Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $24,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $539.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $522.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.