Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $550.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.26. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $624.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

