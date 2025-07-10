Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

