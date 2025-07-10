Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $769.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $728.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $790.60. The stock has a market cap of $214.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.27.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,467 shares of company stock worth $209,469,167. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

