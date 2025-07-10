Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 70,472 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70,472 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,345,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,914,000 after buying an additional 4,790,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,180,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,757,000 after buying an additional 3,038,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CMG opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

