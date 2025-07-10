Stratos Investment Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 49.8% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.83. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.