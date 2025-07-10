Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 732.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics makes up 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,033,000 after buying an additional 451,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,697,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,816,000 after acquiring an additional 815,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,636,000 after buying an additional 393,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $136.08 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

