Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $36,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,284,000 after acquiring an additional 136,347 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,183 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,251,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 159,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $369.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $370.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.55.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

