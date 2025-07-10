Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,313,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

