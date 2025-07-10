Forza Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 61.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $507.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.93. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $422.69 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

