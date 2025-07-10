Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,652,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $184.71 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

