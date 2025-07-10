Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $184.71 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.