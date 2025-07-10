Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,952,123,000 after buying an additional 569,699 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,792,000 after buying an additional 3,013,162 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 468.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 60,760 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.2%

MCHP stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $96.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7,468.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology



Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

