Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:QSR opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $75.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,817,421.76. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $264,813,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $224,744,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.