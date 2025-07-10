Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

NYSE CNK opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 210,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Cinemark by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 104.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1,677.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,179 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

