MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Bank of America began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

