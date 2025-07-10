Comparing Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) and Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Bancshares and Evans Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Given First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Evans Bancorp.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Bancshares pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evans Bancorp pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

69.9% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Evans Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 18.40% 8.29% 1.02% Evans Bancorp 9.89% 6.66% 0.53%

Volatility & Risk

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancshares and Evans Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $276.99 million 3.81 $77.19 million $2.44 13.83 Evans Bancorp $69.21 million 3.18 $11.95 million $2.15 18.39

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evans Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bancshares beats Evans Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes, construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers online internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant services, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company operates full-service banking and financial service offices, motor bank facility, and loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc. primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages and commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through a total of 21 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, Monroe County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

