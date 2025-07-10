Transocean (NYSE:RIG) vs. Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Critical Survey

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transocean and Royale Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $3.52 billion 0.70 -$512.00 million ($0.95) -2.94 Royale Energy $2.23 million 1.67 -$3.49 million ($0.04) -0.96

Royale Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean. Transocean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royale Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Transocean and Royale Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 0 6 4 0 2.40 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Transocean presently has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 63.86%. Given Transocean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -18.79% -0.94% -0.50% Royale Energy -133.58% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Transocean has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

