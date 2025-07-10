Analyzing SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) & Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SaverOne 2014 and Full Truck Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 0.00 Full Truck Alliance 0 2 2 1 2.80

Full Truck Alliance has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.09%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

4.9% of SaverOne 2014 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Full Truck Alliance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $460,000.00 1.08 -$9.44 million N/A N/A Full Truck Alliance $1.54 billion 8.56 $420.57 million $0.50 25.19

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Risk and Volatility

SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A Full Truck Alliance 32.26% 11.31% 10.22%

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats SaverOne 2014 on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

