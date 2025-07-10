Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Code Waechter LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $40.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.