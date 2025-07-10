Code Waechter LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Code Waechter LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Code Waechter LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after buying an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IJT stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

