Code Waechter LLC Sells 8,168 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Code Waechter LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.1% of Code Waechter LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

