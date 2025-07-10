Code Waechter LLC Buys Shares of 8,367 National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid Transco in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in National Grid Transco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 197.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $74.58.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $2.0345 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s payout ratio is 78.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGG. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

