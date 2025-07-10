Code Waechter LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Code Waechter LLC cut its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC owned 0.07% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.26%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.