LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 2060481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

In related news, insider Ujjwal Ramtekkar sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,803.90. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

