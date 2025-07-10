Code Waechter LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Code Waechter LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 44,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7%

MDT stock opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

