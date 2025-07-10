Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.39). Approximately 12,077,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average daily volume of 2,496,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.43).

Mkango Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £120.92 million, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.80.

Mkango Resources (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (0.29) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango’s corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector.

Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.

