Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.23.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $899,139,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,589 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $198,031,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.