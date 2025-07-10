Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. CICC Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

