Analysts Set Expectations for Progyny FY2026 Earnings

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Progyny in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). Progyny had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $59,037.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,451.84. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,355.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 100.0% in the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.