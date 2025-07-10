Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $405.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $402.00 to $405.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.75.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EG

Everest Group Price Performance

EG opened at $338.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.14. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $488,588,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after acquiring an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,418,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 11,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,987,000 after buying an additional 276,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 14,518.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,882,000 after buying an additional 188,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.