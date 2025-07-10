Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.82.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:PH opened at $707.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.14. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $720.90. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

