Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report issued on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $6.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.02. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NYSE:HAE opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $94.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 3,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

