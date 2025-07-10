OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Strong-Buy Rating

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

