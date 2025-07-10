TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 289.50 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 288.51 ($3.92), with a volume of 8454298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.87).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCAP

TP ICAP Group Stock Up 1.9%

Insider Buying and Selling at TP ICAP Group

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 362,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.55), for a total value of £945,556.02 ($1,285,072.06). Also, insider Philip Price sold 218,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £571,114.98 ($776,182.36). Insiders sold a total of 795,571 shares of company stock worth $207,644,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.