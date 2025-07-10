Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for Ubiquiti Q2 Earnings

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Ubiquiti in a report issued on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q3 2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

UI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, May 12th.

NYSE UI opened at $405.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.34. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $149.45 and a 12-month high of $469.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 926.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,013,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

