Narus Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Murphy USA by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:MUSA opened at $424.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.00. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.44 and a 1-year high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

