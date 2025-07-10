Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

