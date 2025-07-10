Sharpepoint LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sharpepoint LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $79.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,590. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

