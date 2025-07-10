Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4%

SIGI opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.48. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

