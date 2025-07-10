Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) & Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Financial Comparison

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $10.02 million 5.23 -$3.09 million $0.56 22.37 Community Trust Bancorp $376.01 million 2.67 $82.81 million $4.79 11.55

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 13.70% 2.70% 0.78% Community Trust Bancorp 22.49% 11.40% 1.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Catalyst Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

