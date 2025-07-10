iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $108.99 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.30 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.75.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

