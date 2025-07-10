Financial Analysis: Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) and Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Pacific Land and Nano Nuclear Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Pacific Land 63.24% 40.04% 36.15% Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -41.09% -38.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Pacific Land and Nano Nuclear Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Pacific Land $705.82 million 34.06 $453.96 million $19.99 52.31 Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A -$10.15 million ($0.91) -38.05

Texas Pacific Land has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Pacific Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Texas Pacific Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Texas Pacific Land shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Pacific Land has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Nuclear Energy has a beta of 7.29, indicating that its stock price is 629% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Texas Pacific Land and Nano Nuclear Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Pacific Land 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 3 1 3.25

Texas Pacific Land presently has a consensus price target of $917.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.31%. Nano Nuclear Energy has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.16%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than Texas Pacific Land.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas. The Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land, and oil and gas royalty interest in West Texas. This segment also engages in easements, such as transporting oil, gas and related hydrocarbons, power line and utility, and subsurface wellbore easements. In addition, this segment leases its land for processing, storage, and compression facilities and roads; and is involved in sale of materials, such as caliche, sand, and other material, as well as sells land. The Water Services and Operations segment provides full-service water offerings, including water sourcing, produced-water treatment, infrastructure development, and disposal solutions to operators in the Permian Basin. This segment also holds produced water royalties. Texas Pacific Land Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.